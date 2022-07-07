WATCH: 'Idols SA' judges to turn things up in season 18

The countdown is on for the premiere of one the hottest talent search shows, “Idols SA” season 18, which promises to be the most exciting one yet. “Idols SA” is set to make its highly anticipated return to Mzansi Magic on July 17, with some new faces.

The theme for this season is “Singing a Different Tune” and it starts with a new panel of judges which features two prominent and respected newcomers, as well as a long-time fan favourite. Triple threat pop culture icon Thembi Seete and rapper-producer extraordinaire JR Bogopa join the multi-talented choreographer and TV star Somizi Mhlongo. The three will be nurturing and ushering in new talent with judging styles as unique as each of their personalities, skill sets and illustrious careers.

Judging from the promo video, the trio are more than ready for the tough task of finding SA’s next superstar. With close to 9 000 hopefuls having auditioned for this year’s instalment of the much-loved competition, the judges have their work cut out for them. Award-winning co-executive producer Tebogo “ProVerb” Thekisho will once again return as host, a role he’s successfully held for what will now be his 13th season.

“Idols SA is back!! As much as it is about the music, it is also about the people,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, in a statement. “We are proud to unearth new and emerging talent, and our viewers form emotional connections with the singers as we follow along their journey, from audition stage to making a career from their passion. We are excited to see who season 18 brings us,” she added. Season 18 will also be coming along with a new headline sponsor, Standard Bank, who are excited to take part in the journey of turning dreams into reality.

