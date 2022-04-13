WATCH: 'Living The Dream With Somizi' season 5 trailer focuses on Mohale Motaung divorce

Showmax has released the much-anticipated teaser trailer of “Living the Dream With Somizi“ season 5 and it has viewers jaws dropping as it shows Somizi Mhlongo fresh from a split with Mohale Motaung, trying to navigate relationships and cultural obligations he’s neglected. The new season also sees the multi-talented media personality living his best life, from enjoying a holiday in Camps Bay, Cape Town to attending posh parties, but most importantly he addresses the physical abuse rumours levelled against him by his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung in August 2021.

At the time Somizi "vehemently" denied all allegations of physically or emotionally abusing Mohale, but was suspended from “Idols SA” and other work contracts, leaving him at a cross road. The season comes after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic and features recurring appearances by his daughter, Bahumi Madisakwane Mhlongo and his best friend, Vusi Nova. It captures Nova’s reaction to Mohale’s abuse story.

The trailer shows Somizi’s life-long friend, fellow choreographer and actress, Lorcia Cooper ask Somizi straight up if he really did hit Mohale. It also shows Somizi fulfil cultural obligations that he’s neglected.

Somizi shared the trailer on his Instagram page with the caption: “#20twentythuthazonke #livingthedreamwithsomizi @showmaxonline THE COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Fans were excited about the announcement with @courtneymalebo commenting: “Just one person who easily turns lemons 🍋 to lemonade 🍸,others just recite this statement or saying whatever it is 😀”.

And @kgomotsomaimane commented: “Congratulations ChomI!!! Thank you for leaving your footprints in the cement….some of us are following the trail. 🙌🙌❤️❤️”. Candice Fangueiro, head of content at Showmax said: “Somizi is one of the most influential celebrities in the country and has a long standing relationship with the platform. “His wedding special, ’Somizi & Mohale: The Union’, was the union of the year and set a then-record for the most first-day views on Showmax at launch.

