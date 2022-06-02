WATCH: Mohale Motaung bags raunchy TV role

Media personality Mohale Motaung has bagged a cameo role on e.tv’s adult drama “The Black Door”. The risqué telenovela which has been on air since April, has the tendency to cast celebrities on the show from time to time, with controversial dancer and businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu making her acting debut in April.

“The Black Door” is a fascinating, dramatic and emotional story set in the high-class world of a pleasure dome brothel. On Friday, Mohale will make his appearance as Mo Jack, a patron at “The Black Door”, the strip club that can cater to your every fantasy for the right price. While not much has been shared on social media or by the channel about his role, it seems like Mo will be stirring the pot as he mingles with Khaya, a sex worker at the club, played by Zamani Mbatha.

However, back at the ranch, Nomsa, the second matriarch of the series, has a chronic illness and is scheduled for surgery but her darling son, Khaya isn’t there to see her off. Will Khaya and the relationship with his mother survive this episode? e.tv teased a scene with Mohale on their social media with the caption: “It's The Black Door O'clock *winks* TONIGHT, 9:30PM #TheBlackDoor”.

