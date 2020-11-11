WATCH: Nadia Nakai set to host new show 'The Naked Room'

Local rapper Nadia Nakai is set to host her own show, “The Naked Room”, on Channel O. The “Bragga” hitmaker has added host and producer to her list of achievements after making an announcement of her new show done by her production company, Bragga Productions, in association with Haus Wines. Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, Nadia shared a trailer for the 8-episode show which is set to debut on November 25. In the video, we get a sneak peek of her guests including Stogie T, Priddy Ugly and Khuli Chana. In the clip, Nadia also mentions that she doesn’t want to just rap any more stating that she wants to make money and leave a legacy.

‼️ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ IM PROUD to announce my new show called THE NAKED ROOM comin to @channelotv on the 25th Nov! The 8 episodes include performances & interviews with artists dat continuously SHIFT the culture! Call me Bragga Boss Producer! Powered by @haus_wine & Bragga Productions pic.twitter.com/7YhDKGEaTq — Practice ft Vic Mensa (@Nadia_nakai) November 10, 2020

The “Naaa Meaan” rapper’s fans seem too overjoyed about the upcoming show and shared their thoughts on social media.

“Bragga is definitely getting that hustle award this year. Uyasebenza Mogirl,” said @Zibele27351607.

Bragga is Definitely getting that Hustle Award this Year 👀🔥🔥🔥👏👏



Uyasebenza Mogirl https://t.co/6nLQ49VaNZ — Zibele_N (@Zibele27351607) November 10, 2020

“Congratulations Bragga. Always putting in the work and never stopping,” commented @singh_officia1.

Congratulations Bragga😍🔥 Always putting in the work and never stopping🔥🚀 https://t.co/ZKeY9Hn2eO — . (@singh_officia1) November 10, 2020

“The work ethic is insane.

“Congratulations Bragga,” said @Mack_Iva_.

The work ethic is insane 🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations Bragga ❤️ https://t.co/aILHYOkXYg — uMZAMO (@Mack_Iva_) November 10, 2020

“Bragga be securing the bag every week, we stan,” commented @Sinovuyo_Thunu.

Bragga be securing the Bag every week😭 we stan 👑 https://t.co/9W3nEiKkC3 — Slim_cno (@Sinovuyo_Thunu) November 10, 2020

Nadia isn’t the only rapper who’s taking the TV airwaves by storm with self-produced shows.

“Casino” star AKA’s “The Braai Show with AKA” is set to air on SABC1 from November 12.

While the TV show initially streamed on his pay-to-view app, AKA TV the rest of the country will be able to watch the show.

Speaking about the “Brovamania” rapper’s show, SABC1 said:

“The series is an ultimate glance into the lives of Mzansi’s most intriguing and South African personalities as they are hosted by the award winning rapper AKA.

“He is well-known for making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

“Love him or hate him, AKA is a powerhouse of talent and the voice of the youth.

“In addition to being Mzansi’s most talked about personality, AKA also enjoys winding down to some good food and great company.

“It is this love for all things grilled that gave birth to ”The Braai Show with AKA“.

“What better way to get to know some of the country’s most influential and controversial characters than by sharing some steak and chops with them?”