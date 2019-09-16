Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Twitter

The Ndlovu Youth Choir is gearing up for the grand finale of the 14th season of "America's Got Talent" taking place on Tuesday, September 17. While we anxiously wait for the local choir to take the stage for the final time, we thought it would be a good time to take a look back at their journey on the show.

Auditions

The Ndlovu Youth Choir stepped on stage the during the auditions phase of the competition when they received a standing ovation from the audience and the judges, Howie Mandel; Gabrielle Union; Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell, for their rendition of Vicky Sampson's song, "African Dream".

They received four yeses from the judges and have now moved on to the next stage of the competition.

“From the second you walked out I think this whole place was rooting for you and you didn’t disappoint. You showcased the beauty that you represent and you're giving so much hope, I can’t thank you enough, thank you," said Union.

Quarterfinals

During the quarterfinals the Limpopo based choir performed an African arrangement of U2's "Beautiful Day", the Limpopo-based choir received a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

Simon Cowell was the first judge to give his comments and said that they "popped" and applauded them for their "enthusiasm" and "great song choice".

Praising them for making everything work and click.

Howie Mandel equated their performance to opening curtains in the morning and letting the sun shine in and said that they were the best way to end the evening.

On the results the following day, The Ndlovu Youth Choir was left in the bottom two after Chris Kläfford made it through with the judges' vote to deciding who makes it to the semi-finals between the local choir and Charlotte Summers.

"Breaking In" star Gabrielle Union and Simon Cowell voted for the Ndlovu Youth Choir while Julianne Hough and Howie Mandel voted for singer Summers.

This ended with both acts being stuck in a tie and America's vote deciding who goes through and the local choir came out on top.

Semi Finals

For the semi-finals they put a uniquely South African spin on "Higher Love" by Whitney Houston and Kygo's "Steve Winwood" on "America's Got Talent".

Yet again, the choir wowed the American audience with their dance moves, vibrant costumes and their song arrangement.

The Limpopo-based choir landed in the bottom two again on the following day, with singer Robert Finley and it was up to the judges' vote to decide who made it through.

Gabrielle Union was up first and referred to the Youth Choir as the "pride of the world" and gave her vote to them.

Next was "Dancing With The Stars" winner Julianne Hough who said that the choir represented "global inclusion... celebration and joy" with her vote also going to the choir.

With very little time left in the episode comedian Howie Mandel quickly cast his vote for Finley, leaving Simon Cowell to vote with 10 seconds left.

Cowell said he made his decision based on the act's semi-final performance sending the Youth Choir through to the final.