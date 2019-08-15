Emo Adams and DJ Shelly are the co-presenters of the new look Noot vir Noot. Picture: Supplied

On Thursday, Emo Adams steps out on to a new look "Noot vir Noot" set to launch season 45 of the show. Along with the new host, the show boasts a new set, a DJ replacing the band and brand new games and quizzes.

Emo is joined DJ Shelly (Rochelle de Bruyn) who adds a vibey new energy to the show as she and the Cape Town musician navigate through the games with the four contestants every week.

Fan favourite features and classic games such as “Stop die klok”, “Noot Assosiasie” and “Laslappie” has been retained and is still part of the music quiz

Johan Stemmet is now behind the scenes, taking on a producer role so he is keeping a watchful eye

The new season also boasts a brand new modern visual style.

As part of the show’s evolution, the set has been redesigned to incorporate exciting new technology such as video bars, which create an energetic party atmosphere.

A large DJ booth with LED screens is positioned opposite the contestant podiums which then allows for fun and engaging interaction between the host, DJ and contestants.

In the first episode, Snotkop is the featured artist and the line-up of musical guests for the rest of the season includes Refentse, Nádine, Jo Black, Kurt Darren, Kurt Herman, Bianca le Grange, Episode and Corlea Botha just to name a few.

WATCH: Emo Adams is excited to show fans the new look Noot vir Noot

"Noot vir Noot" airs on SABC 2 on Thursdays at 7pm.