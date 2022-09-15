WATCH: Pearl Modiadie 'humbled' to be part of the 'Redemption' cast

Actress Pearl Modiade is “honoured” to be part of the stellar cast of BET Africa’s new daily drama “Redemption”. In an Instagram post, the actress who earlier this year had a role on 1Magic’s drama “Entangled”, shared the good news with her followers. “Back on your screens and honoured to be part of a stellar cast of an all new daily drama, REDEMPTION!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) The channel’s original production revolves around the highly respected Zikode family who run a prominent church and many businesses. The family appears to be a loving and respectable unit. However, beneath the surface exist many secrets and lies which threaten to test the family’s belief system and tear them apart. “Redemption’s” cast features award-winning actors Seputla Sebogodi, Tina Jaxa, Stha Kgoroge, Themba Ndaba, Kwanele Mthethwa, Sparky Xulu, Pakamisa Zwedala, Yonda Thomas, Mmarona Motshegoa, Peter Mashigo, Helen Lebepe, Sonni Chiediebere, Luthando Mthembu, Zenzo Ngqobe, Majorie Langa and Leera Mthethwa.

“We are pleased to unveil the first official trailers for ‘Redemption’. We believe that the show will aid BET Africa in honouring our commitment to create and advance black love, joy, power and pride,” said Monde Twala – senior vice-president of editorial and general manager Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International. “The cast was carefully chosen in order to bring the captivating plot to viewers across the continent and we are proud to be working with such phenomenal talent to uplift and showcase the black experience, black identity and the black community,” he said. WATCH THE TRAILERS BELOW: