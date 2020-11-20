WATCH: Pearl Thusi shares snippet of upcoming 'Behind The Story' interview with Mshoza
While South Africans are mourning the loss of kwaito singer Mshoza, television presenter and actress Pearl Thusi shared a sneak peek of an interview done before her passing.
Mshoza sat down with Pearl for the BET's “Behind The Story”.
Sharing a clip from the upcoming interview on Instagram, Pearl captioned the post, “Rest in Power baby girl. ❤️ Thank you for your beautiful energy, vulnerability & honesty. Thank you for the music.
“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to share your story and celebrate you, Mshoza “bozza” , The Godmother. Siyohlala sikukhumbula.’’
In the video, Mshoza spoke of how she struggled to deal with singer Lebo Mathosa’s death in 2006 and had to figure out who she was without her in her life.
The kwaito singer was admitted to a Johannesburg hospital on Wednesday and died on Thursday morning from complications from diabetes.
In a Facebook statement, her manager, Thanduxolo Jindela, wrote: “It is with great sadness to announce the untimely death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi. The 'Kortes’ hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this morning. She was 37.”
He added: “She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage. Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza (was) a Media darling.”
Dubbed the queen of kwaito, she cemented her name in the male-dominated music industry in the 1990s and has reigned supreme since.