WATCH: Pearl Thusi shares snippet of upcoming 'Behind The Story' interview with Mshoza

While South Africans are mourning the loss of kwaito singer Mshoza, television presenter and actress Pearl Thusi shared a sneak peek of an interview done before her passing.

Mshoza sat down with Pearl for the BET's “Behind The Story”.

Sharing a clip from the upcoming interview on Instagram, Pearl captioned the post, “Rest in Power baby girl. ❤️ Thank you for your beautiful energy, vulnerability & honesty. Thank you for the music.

“Thank you for giving me an opportunity to share your story and celebrate you, Mshoza “bozza” , The Godmother. Siyohlala sikukhumbula.’’

In the video, Mshoza spoke of how she struggled to deal with singer Lebo Mathosa’s death in 2006 and had to figure out who she was without her in her life.