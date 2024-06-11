WATCH: Somizi hilariously confuses actress Rosemary Zimu for convicted Rosemary Ndlovu on ‘The Masked Singer'

Season two of ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ has been bringing out the stars with each unmasking, featuring personalities ranging from an actress to a UFC champion and even a soccer star. Each week, the detectives keep guessing as to who is behind the masks, and in a recent episode, detective Somizi Mhlongo made a pretty interesting guess as to who could be the butterfly.

In a clip of the episode, Mhlongo first begins by praising the butterfly's voice and then explains that he is adding another name to his list of guesses of who could be behind the mask. “Rosemary Ndlovu,” says the Metro FM presenter stunning the rest of the detectives J’Something, Sithelo Shozi, Skhumba and guest detective Moshe Ndiki and host Mpho Popps. Shozi asks Mhlongo in Zulu if “she is out” with Popps making killing gestures. Mhlongo then goes on to explain that he is referring to “Rosemary from ‘Savage Beauty’ ”.

Mhlongo confused the ‘Savage Beauty’ actress Rosemary Zimu with Ndlovu, a notorious serial killer, who was convicted of murdering six people including her lover and five of her relatives between 2012 and 2018. Her motive was money, she pocketed more than R1.4 million in insurance payouts. She is currently serving multiple life sentences. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) Popps told Mhlongo to be careful not to confuse Rosemary as they all joked about how he had them scared for a moment about which Rosemary he was referring to. After Skhumba told Mhlongo that Ndlovu was the one who killed people, it dawned on Mhlongo that he had mixed her up with Zimu, the actress. Considering the show has unmasked Bobby van Jaarsveld, Dineo Ranaka, Dricus Du Plessis, Nonkanyiso LaC Conco to Jessica Nkosi, anyone could be the butterfly, just not Rosemary Ndlovu since she’s in jail.