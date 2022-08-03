WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete clash in explosive ‘Idols SA’ teaser

There seems to be drama bubbling under at the judges’ table for the revamped “Idols South Africa” edition. If the episode teaser is anything to go by, it seems that Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete don’t share the same sentiments on certain things..

When you arrive at a new workplace, at times, the employees who have been there the longest, find themselves in riffs with new employees. This seems to be the case with Mhlongo and Seete, who in the teaser were seen going off at each other as each asserted their position on the prestigious judging panel. Seete joined the panel on season 18 along with rapper-producer extraordinaire JR Bogopa.

Although it seemed as though the newbies and Mhlongo were getting along on the show, the teaser painted a different story. Seete, who is a legend in her own right with her lengthy career in the entertainment industry, has become a certified triple threat. This is most likely why she had to assert her position on the panel.

Mhlongo can be heard telling Seete about something which he says has repeatedly occurred and, while on previous occasions he let it go, he has now reached his boiling point. “It happened the first time, the second time it happened I let go, the fourth time. You cannot do that. You see now you are talking over me, you doing the same thing,” Mhlongo said. When Seete tries to interject, Mhlongo loses his cool and goes off at the “Gomora” actress for talking over him. “He yelled: ”That is your issue right now!”

For exclusive content, visit our site: https://t.co/Zfxp2aL4M1 pic.twitter.com/vHiKnG04S6 — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) August 2, 2022 The longest surviving judge, however, received pushback from Seete, who let him know she is not about to put up with his drama. “Listen I am not going to stand your dramatic tendencies, Somizi, I am not a guest here, I am a judge and you better get it,” Seete responded. The drama between the two got louder as they tried to get their point across, while Bogopa just shook his head in disbelief.

