WATCH: Somizi Mhlongo throws shade at Mohale on 'The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo threw major shade at his estranged husband, Mohale Motaung this week. Somizi was a guest on “The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest” where the duo, who are very good friends, prepared a meal together and had an honest chat about life.

Cassper and Somizi discussed the effects of the lockdown on their careers, the early days of Somizi’s career and fatherhood. Like the food, things got a little spicy when Cassper asked the former “Idols SA” judge where Mohale was. ‘Where is Mohale?“ Cassper asked. Somizi replied, saying: “Oh, he’s gone. He is no longer alive”.

A stunned Cassper then asked Somgaga if he was serious, to which he said “he’s departed from this earth”. Cassper then goes on to press Somizi for a better answer, saying that he and everyone else wants to know what happened, especially since the hip hop star was at Somizi and Mohale’s extravagant wedding. “I have been asking myself where is the guy. Do you know what the people are saying? They say he pulled the Italian job,” said Cassper.

While they both laugh, Somizi responds by saying “No guys, don’t say that about Mohale. Guys, I don’t like that”. “I’m telling you, one of my guys in my hood said he doesn’t like him because he pulled the Italian job on you,” added Cassper. Somizi responded that he was going through the most. “I am going through the most and you are laughing about it. Your day is coming,” he said.

Mohale and Somizi made headlines in August after allegations of abuse were made public. This after Mohale had accused the “Idols SA” judge of abuse in an interview he did with producers of the reality show “Living the Dream with Somizi”. Mohale told producers that Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee.