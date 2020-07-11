Wedding fiasco with two brides and one groom in SABC1's 'Uzalo'

Sbonelo (Wiseman Mncube) is either a very foolish man or a brave one. How else can one explain his decision to pop the question to two women? On July 13 and 14, fans of SABC1's "Uzalo" will witness him walking down the aisle, twice. Of course, fans of "Uzalo" are au fait with the love triangle. In a recent interview with the sought-after South African actor, he explained his character’s motives for marrying Nonka (Thuthuka Mthembu) and Sphilile (Tee Xaba). He said: “He loves Nonka, wholeheartedly and unreservedly. But because of all the ups and downs that they’ve been through in their relationship, Sbonelo wants to have another option should anything go wrong.

"The main driving force is to also prove to his father, who was one in a polygamous marriage, that he can also do it and, in fact, he can do better than him and keep a polygamous relationship.”

Sbonelo (Wiseman Mncube) is smitten with his blushing bride, Nonka (Thuthuka Mthembu), in SABC1's "Uzalo". Picture: Supplied

“Sphilile is the other shoulder to cry on. He cares for her but it's secondary to Nonka,” he confessed.

While the two brides-to-be are getting ready for their big day, how is he going to pull this off?

Mncube revealed: “He thinks he has come up with a genius plan. Although KwaMashu is very small and his relationship with Nonka is so public, he thinks this is a gamble he can pull off. He is cocky, he thinks he can manipulate and separate them. His mother, Gabisile (Baby Cele Maloka) is also very supportive in saving him and being his alibi when he needs it.”

As is par for the course, especially in a daily drama, a situation like this could easily snowball into a fiasco.

Mncube commented: “He is cocky and super confident and feels he doesn’t even need a plan B.”

On how Sbu (Simphiwe Majozi) feels about the situation, he shared: “It is a brotherly-type friendship and relationship. Sbu was the first person that welcomed him to KwaMashu. He was very supportive to him. They shared advice and guided each other regardless of whether the advice was foolish or not. They are there for one another.”

Sbonelo (Wiseman Mncube) with his best friend Sbu (Simphiwe Majozi on his big day in SABC1's "Uzalo". Picture: Supplied

As an actor, this storyline gives him much scope to explore myriad emotions as an actor.

He smiled: “It’s a big storyline with drama and twists. It is every actor’s dream to be a part of a TV wedding.The challenges were confidently welcomed. I am not married but I now have a glimpse into what that would feel like.”

Lastly, he was asked if he was ready for the hate that’s bound to come Sbonelo’s way.

Mncube pointed out: “Sbonelo is always hated! I am ready, I thrive off the drama. Feedback is vital and it is the driving force to always work on my craft and sharpen my skills.”

Of course, the fact that his character always gets a reaction from viewers means he is effective in his role. And that’s a great compliment for an actor!