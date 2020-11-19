'Weekends Away' sees celebs on a quest to explore the outdoors

Mzansi personalities Amanda du-Pont, Twiggy, Thabang Molaba and travel blogger, Gophari, will head to Yzerfontein on the West Coast, on a quest to explore the outdoors in one of South Africa’s best kept getaway secrets. All will be revealed in the four part "Weekends Away" show, hosted by Corona and ViacomCBS, from November 19 to December 13. Set in a dream beachside home, each episode of the series will feature the personalities reconnecting with nature with their friends and guests, discussing developments in their lives and careers. Between beach bonfires some of SA’s top artists will join the cast in this unique experience, including Sun El Musician, Jeremy Loops, Zolani Mahola, The Milk Bar Kid and Bongeziwe Mabandla. “With so many South Africans travelling in December, "Weekends Away" is a great reminder of the beauty of South Africa and the many spots that are right on our doorstep," said actress Amanda du-Pont.

Yzerforntein on the Cape West Coast is a hidden gem with long white beaches, thatched houses and numerous outdoor activities.

Out and about in a vintage style Kombi, the stars will also soak up the authentic local vibe of nearby Paternoster, meet boat makers and visit galleries and local shops.

"Surfing, sand boarding and beach horse rides are definitely on my top things to do while in Yzerfontein and I get to do all this outdoors as we come out of a hard lockdown, while soaking up the beauty of the landscapes and sunny weather. Perfect,” said Du Pont.

With many people choosing to socialize at home, either at their own or at a friend’s, the “Weekends Away” has also curated elements that can be easily re-created at home, from drumming circles to a home DJ set up, board games and arts and crafts.

”Weekends Away” will be broadcast on MTV Base and its digital platform, every Thursday to Sunday from November 19 to December 13.