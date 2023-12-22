What nostalgia? SABC2 viewers not interested in 'Vetkoekpaleis' as replacement for '7de Laan'

SABC2 has finally announced a replacement for long-running soapie ‘7de Laan’ which will air for the last time on December 26, 2023, after 24 seasons, but viewers are not pleased. The channel announced that they would be bringing back an old time classic to screens, ‘Vetkoekpaleis.’

The iconic TV series features some familiar faces - Alvin Bruinders, known for playing the role of security guard Sheridan; Willie Esterhuizen, who plays Worsie Visagie; Helene Truter, who plays Poppie Delport; Marga Van Rooy, who plays Ella Visagie; Zak Du Plessis, who plays Frikadel Delport; and Liane Heyl, known as Boeboe Botha. The iconic TV series features some familiar faces. Picture: Supplied

Many millennials will remember the South African TV series with homegrown humour set in the small town of Nigel, but it seems viewers are not interested in taking that trip down memory lane. ‘Vetkoekpaleis’ writer and director Willie Esterhuizen is eager for the repeat broadcast to be back on screens and noted that there is a whole new generation of viewers out there who will enjoy the iconic sitcom. ‘Vetkoekpaleis’ was made 27 years ago and judging from the comments on IOL’s Facebook post, many don’t see a place for the show during these “democratic” times.

Nsizwe Eqinile wrote; “It's totally absurd. I mean who still has time for soapie as old as our 'democracy'?”