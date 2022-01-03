What viewers can expect from 2nd instalment of M-Net’s ‘Strangers You Know’

Homegrown true crime docu-series have become a firm favourite with Mzansi. And given the high crime rate in the country, there’s plenty of material to work from.

Last year, M-Net’s “Strangers You Know” as well as Showmax’s “Devilsdorp” got viewers talking. The latter was a disturbing look at faith manifesting in unholy actions by Cecilia Steyn and members of her Electus per Deus (Chosen by God) cult. Gosh, the series on the Krugersdorp Killings of 11 people between 2012 - 2016, still gives me chills. And M-Net’s “Strangers You Know” was also an unsettling watch as it looked at real-life cases that not only grabbed headlines but left the nation reeling in horror.

Although crime doesn’t raise eyebrows as it used to for South Africans, the ones featured in this series managed to get a reaction from a desensitised nation. As such, season two of “Strangers You Know” now debuts on M-Net this Sunday. And the four cases featured will throw viewers for a loop, especially when you realise that the victims died at the hands of people they trusted. These dark and depraved killers show no remorse whatsoever while loved ones help piece together the events that they recall while revisiting death of someone close to them.

Each episode also features insight from the lead investigators, prosecutors as well as forensic pathologists. Chwayitisa Futshane, who is the creator, producer and executive producer of the true-crime docuseries, commented: “In a country such as ours, where violence especially against women, is so rife, these are some of the stories that need to be told. In season 2, the series really gets to grips with some of these crimes and if nothing else, our viewers will be reminded that sometimes the most brutal killers, are the strangers we know.” Below is a rundown of the shocking cases tackled over the coming weeks:

Karabo Mokoena She thought she found the man of her dreams when she started dating Forex trader Sandile Mantsoe. He appeared to be successful, intelligent and grounded in his spirituality. But when Karabo goes missing, her friends and family try to track her down at the last place she was seen.

It soon becomes evident that Sandile is not the Prince Charming Karabo had first envisioned. Airs this Sunday. Jayde Panayiotou In Gqebera circles, Jayde and Christopher were a match made in heaven. Jayde was a fun, well-loved teacher and Christopher was the businessman with a plan.

But their lives are ripped apart when Jayde’s body is found in a field outside of town. While Christopher and his family mourn their profound loss, police set up a sting operation and a shocking discovery is made. Airs on January 16. Anene Booysen

A despicable act of savagery ends the life of Bredasdorp teenager Anene Booysen. After the 17-year-old is found beaten and almost naked on a construction site by a security guard, the public was baying for blood. With her dying words, Anene whispers the name of her killer to her mother.

What appears to be an open-and-shut case actually raises more questions about the police investigation and, most importantly, whether the right man is in prison. Henri van Breda South Africans were shaken when the picture-perfect Van Breda family were brutally attacked in their Stellenbosch home by an axe-wielding intruder.