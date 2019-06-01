This year is a historic one for the South African Music Awards (Samas). Not only is this the 25th anniversary of the country’s music awards show, it comes off the back of an impressive year in terms of musical output.

Following Friday nights non-broadcast awards, where gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration stamped their authority as best sellers when they took home two awards last night – for Best Selling DVD for Joyous Celebration 22 “All For You” and Best Selling Artist for the same, fans will get the opportunity to watch all the action live.