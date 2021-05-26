Who will get Qiniso's final rose in 'The Bachelorette SA'

For four months and 15 episodes, loyal fans have been following SA’s first bachelorette Qiniso Van Damme’s journey to find love.

Now down to the final two men, we’re on tenterhooks to see who she offers her final rose to.

Along the way,, fans shared laughs, tears and even a few confusing moments with the vivacious, model, actress and masters student, as she hand-picked her cream of the crop.

Last week on “The Bachelorette SA”, Justin’s journey came to a heartbreaking end after Qiniso met his parents and didn’t offer him a rose thereafter.

In her confession, she revealed that she didn’t think there was enough chemistry between them.

Justin, being the sweet, kind and caring gentleman that he is, took it in his stride and wished Qiniso well before walking out.

On the final episode this week, Gareth (Gaz) and Henk (Swazi) will make their way to meet Qiniso’s family, before the African beauty makes her final decision.

While chances are 50/50 at this point, judging from the show’s run, Qiniso has shown far more affection from the beginning towards Gaz.

There was even an episode when English escaped Qiniso, who tried to desperately share her feeling with Gaz, but just could not get the words out as he made her so nervous.

Swazi, on the other hand, also shares a special relationship with Qiniso.

Their relationship picked up rather later in the season and, judging from his confessions time and time again, he didn’t seem so invested in their relationship. He basically told Qiniso that its okay if she chose Gaz or Justin over him.

While Qiniso felt like he wasn’t opening up to her enough, she still kept him in the running. Could his “hard to get” tactic have worked?

On the trailer of the thrilling season finale, a nervous Qiniso is dressed in a beautiful ball gown, holding her final rose against a backdrop of flowers.

She says: “I’m going to follow my heart in making my decision and he would not see it coming,” says Qiniso.

Followed by: “Would you do me the honour of accepting my final rose?”.

Watch “The Bachelorette SA” finale on M-Net (DStv channel 101) on Thursday, May 27 at 7.30pm.