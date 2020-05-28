Who will Marc's final rose go to in 'The Bachelor SA'

Who will get the final rose? As "The Bachelor SA" comes to a close on Thursday, May 28, Marc Buckner has a tough decision to make. With two gorgeous women left, will the handsome 36 year old chose to be with the significantly younger, shy speech therapist, Marisia, or is his heart with fun-loving, larger than life, Bridget? For the last 15 weeks, viewers followed Marc's journey to finding love. In the show's finale, fans wait with baited breath as he makes his final decision. Throughout the second season, it's been a rollercoaster ride of emotions as each week Mark eliminated one or two women from the mansion. And up until the last elimination, fans were convinced that Marc would end up with fashion designer, Jessica R, however, Jessica's dreams were shattered when Marc did not hand her a rose at the last rose ceremony, because he felt "manipulated" by her.

As Jessica walked away with dashed hopes and dreams of ever being Marc's one and only, it was fair game for the last two ladies standing.

Now, in a special, world-first, 60-minute lockdown episode on Thursday, May 28 viewers will see an integrated episode of the last day at Kapama together with Zoom calls where some of the ladies share their thoughts about life in the mansion, Marc and the love journeys of Bridget and Marisia.

At the end of the episode, viewers will also see what happened “after the final rose”.

But that’s not where the action stops. After the end credits roll, fans will be invited to the unique, quirky "The Bachelor SA" Pyjama After Party on the M-Net website.

This is where the ladies will get the opportunity to grill Marc about his decisions and their departures, and clear the air around some of the drama in the mansion.

There will be Zoom group calls, as well as individual video sessions from the ladies’ homes. Fans will also find out how lockdown has been treating them and if they have perhaps found another love interest after leaving the show.

Here’s what fans can expect should they tune in:

* The ladies talk about their relationships in the mansion.

* Qiniso, Daniella, Silke, and Stefanie share some behind-the-scenes moments not seen on screen.

* Marc answers questions from Gillian, Rikki, Pasha, Jess C, Andeline, and Silke

* Jason and Marc get real as they reflect on the season and find out whether Marc would change anything.

* The ladies play the LottoStar ‘Most Likely To’ game one more time, now that they’ve watched the season.

* Xia, Greta, Pi, Tamryn, Michaela, Mulesa, Parushka share where they are now, and reflect on their experiences from this season.

* The ladies and Marc respond to some spicy viewer tweets.

"The Bachelor SA'"finale airs on M-Net, DStv channel 101 at 7pm. Thereafter fans can catch more of the action on the M-Net website.