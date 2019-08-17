Somizi gives viewers a peek into his life in his reality show, 'Living the dream with Somizi'. Picture: Instagram

Reality shows offer viewers an exclusive look into some of the country's most popular celebrities, and "Living The Dream With Somizi" is no exception. Here's five reasons why you should tune into the Mzansi Magic show.

1. This season, Somizi Mhlongo prepares for his wedding to Mohale. This will be interesting as viewers will have a peek into how gay black men navigate through African traditions that have always centred around a nuclear family. This is evident when viewers saw Mohale approach his grandparent to discuss their expectations of a traditional wedding between to men within the Basotho culture.

2. Whether it’s bags, a pair of shoes or sunglasses, Somizi loves the finer things in life. Viewers get to see him flaunting his fancy merchandise.

Somizi has a taste for the finer things in life. Photo: Instagram

3. Somizi isn’t afraid to show his fans the good and the bad times. If he is out partying until 3am, you best believe that you’re going to see his hungover, makeup free face on camera the day after. He is real and down to earth and that makes for good TV.

4. While the show focuses on Somizi, we get peeks into the lives of his family and other celebs in the country like Boity Thulo, Bonang Matheba and some of his closest friends like TT (the jabs he and Somizi throw at each other are always a highlight).

5.The fourth season is filled with celebrations, confusion, drama and happiness - a perfect mix for a great show.

* Living The Dream With Somizi S4 airs on Mzansi Magic, Thursdays at 8pm and repeats on 1Magic on Saturdays at 7.30pm.