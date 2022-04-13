Will Sne and Dr Dhlomo say 'I Do' on 'Durban Gen'

E.tv’s daily medical drama, “Durban Gen” is about to get all lovely dovey with the sound of wedding bells and a beautiful white gown. Fan favourite, nurse Sne, played by actress Nombulelo Mhlongo and Doctor Dhlomo played by Nyaniso Dzedze, will exchange their vows in a double-episode wedding special on “Durban Gen” on April 14 and 15.

What’s a wedding without a little bit of drama? On the big day, Dr Dhlomo arranged for him and his fiancée to be driven to the wedding venue together in a luxury vehicle. But Sne changes her mind and arrives at the event before him, leaving a sour taste in the doctor’s mouth and resulting in him doing the unimaginable.

The celebration is a glamorous event, filled with the biggest stars including Nkanyiso Bhengu who will be the priest officiating the wedding. Sne’s parents will be played by “The Queen” actress, Delisile Malinga and “The Wife’s” Magic Hlatshwayo. Sne walks down the aisle with her father, played by Magic Hlatshwayo. Picture: Supplied. Fans will also be treated to a special guest performance by award-winning musician Vusi Nova.

Vusi Nova. Picture: Supplied An excited Mhlongo posted on Instagram with the caption: “Are you ready for the wedding of the century, I can not wait for you guys to witness this beautiful love story unfold prepare your mind, your heart and your dancing shoes ngoba zizobuya 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑👑👑. @durbangen_etv @etvonline”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nombulelo Mhlongo (@therealnombulelomhlongo) She also teased fans with a gorgeous picture of “one of her white wedding dresses”. The caption read: “Well since my content about the floods keeps getting removed I’ll post this for now, a taste of just one of my wedding dresses🌸♥️🙏🏾 #umfazikabafo #snewedsdhlomo 14-15 April 2022 on @etvonline @durbangen_etv. 📸 @chillismhlongo 💄@sliemagicmua @sliemagic 👗@zaviarfashionhouse”.