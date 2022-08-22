Wiseman Mncube replaces Bonko Khoza in ‘The Wife’ season 3

Award-winning production company Stained Glass has confirmed that Wiseman Mncube will take over the role of Mqhele Zulu in Showmax’s “The Wife”. Mncube will be filling the void left by Bonko Khoza, who will no longer be a part of the cast in season three. His departure was announced by Stain Glass last week.

In a press statement sent to IOL Entertainment, Stained Glass revealed the big news after Twitter was buzzing with rumours of Mncube’s casting this past weekend. Tweeps seemed divided on whether or not Mncube would be able to fulfil the role that Khoza played so perfectly. @MalevuMandisa said: “Great choice, his talent was being wasted there at UZalo. The Jama role on eHostela is where we really got to see his talent. I'm ready to watch him as Mqhele👍👍.”

Great choice, his talent was being wasted there at UZalo. The Jama role on eHostela is where we really got to see his talent. I'm ready to watch him as Mqhele👍👍 — Mandisa Malevu🇿🇦 (@MalevuMandisa) August 20, 2022 @ponokhoadi tweeted: “He doesn't give me that ugly and aggressive look Bonko has. He can act no doubt but ... I don't see him pulling those aggressive and angry Stunts Bonko does.” He doesn't give me that ugly and aggressive look Bonko has. He can act no doubt but.... I Don't don't see him pulling those aggressive and angry Stunts Bonko does — PONO KHOADI. (@ponokhoadi) August 20, 2022 Mncube is well known for his TV roles which include the villainous Sibonelo in “Uzalo” and the cold-hearted Jama on “eHostela“, and will star in the upcoming historical drama series ”Shaka iLembe“. Speaking on his new role, Mncube shared that he is a fan of both the book “Naledi His Love”, which the story is inspired by and the show itself.

He also stated that he is going to run with the role in his “own way” and not just replace Khoza. “What actor wouldn’t want to be part of ‘The Wife’? Mqhele is a very interesting role, and I’m in my element: there’s a lot to chew on and play off, from the love story to the anger to the care. “uBonko carried the role with so much respect and power. I’m not here to replace Bonko, but to start my own journey as Mqhele and take things from where he left off and run with it in my own way,” said Mncube.

“The Wife” producer Kamogelo Aphane said: “Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades; Mqhele and his madness are in safe hands. “Wiseman’s work ethic and command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights this season.” “The Wife” season three is set to air in November with actress Gaisang Keaikitse Noge in the lead role as doctor Naledi Montsho, who is in love with Qhawe Zulu, played by Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo.