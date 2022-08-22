Wiseman Mncube rumoured to play Mqhele Zulu in season 3 of ‘The Wife’

Multi-award-winning production house Stained Glass might have found the perfect replacement for Bonko Khoza’s character Mqhele Zulu, but tweeps are divided. It was revealed recently that Khoza will not be part of the upcoming season of the popular telenovela, “The Wife” - however rumour has it that Safta-winning actor Wiseman Mncube has been cast for the role.

Taking to Twitter, commentator Phil Mphela said he had it on good record that the role has been filled by the “Uzalo” actor. Along with a short video, he wrote in the tweet: “BREAKING NEWS: Meet the new Mqhele. We got the scoop on who has replaced Bonko Khoza on #TheWifeShowmax.” BREAKING NEWS:



Meet the new Mqhele



We got the scoop on who has replaced Bonko Khoza on #TheWifeShowmax #TheEntertainmentAlert pic.twitter.com/MZapIHb3SB — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 20, 2022 Mncube is well known for his various TV roles which include the villainous Sibonelo in “Uzalo”, which is also produced by Stained Glass and the cold-hearted Jama on “EHostela“.

Mncube recently took a break from “Uzalo” to work on the 2023 historical drama series, “Shaka Ilembe” where he will be seen alongside “Coming 2 America” actress, Nomzamo Mbatha in the role of King Zwide. Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s best-selling book “Naledi His Love”, “The Wife” season three is set to air in November with Gaisang K Noge in the lead role as doctor Naledi Montsho who is in love with Qhawe Zulu. Some tweeps seems to believe that Mncube can fill Khoza’s shoes while others are not impressed by the rumoured selection.

@MalevuMandisa said: “Great choice, his talent was being wasted there at UZalo. The Jama role on eHostela is where we really got to see his talent. I'm ready to watch him as Mqhele👍👍.” Great choice, his talent was being wasted there at UZalo. The Jama role on eHostela is where we really got to see his talent. I'm ready to watch him as Mqhele👍👍 — Mandisa Malevu🇿🇦 (@MalevuMandisa) August 20, 2022 @RichmanMthembu commented: “I think he's got what it takes all the best to him 🤍.” I think he's got what it takes all the best to him 🤍. — Tycoon (@RichmanMthembu) August 20, 2022 @Nonhlanhla_12 wrote: “I think he’s gonna kill this role. He’s so perfect for it I can’t wait 💃🏾.”

