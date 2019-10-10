Another original scripted comedy is on its way to the online platform, Showmax.
"Woke In Progress" is directed by multi-award winning Rea Moeti stars Zandile Lujabe, Lebogang Tlokana, Kiroshan Naidoo and two-time Comics Choice winner Ebenhaezer Dibakwane.
Set in Maboneng, the fish-out-of-water comedy will air on December 12.
It tells the story of two broke, tryna-be-woke twenty-somethings who become unlikely roommates.
Having just found out she’s adopted, 22-year-old Martie has come to Joburg searching for her birth parents while 25-year-old Amandla is trying to reconnect with the motherland after decades of following her political elite father between international posts.