'Woke In Progress' is now shooting in Johannesburg









"Woke In Progress" is directed by multi-award winning Rea Moeti. Picture: Supplied Another original scripted comedy is on its way to the online platform, Showmax. "Woke In Progress" is directed by multi-award winning Rea Moeti stars Zandile Lujabe, Lebogang Tlokana, Kiroshan Naidoo and two-time Comics Choice winner Ebenhaezer Dibakwane. Set in Maboneng, the fish-out-of-water comedy will air on December 12. It tells the story of two broke, tryna-be-woke twenty-somethings who become unlikely roommates. Having just found out she’s adopted, 22-year-old Martie has come to Joburg searching for her birth parents while 25-year-old Amandla is trying to reconnect with the motherland after decades of following her political elite father between international posts.

Moeti who is well known for her work on "Lockdown", and her Marikana-themed short film, "Mma Moeketsi" which won Best African Short Film at Cape Town, Jozi, and Zanzibar International Film Festivals said the show is pushing boundaries.

“Think '2 Broke Girls' meets 'Dear White People', or 'Broad City' meets 'Insecure'. Working on 'Lockdown' was evidence for me that MultiChoice is offering shows that are becoming more and more daring, and that our audience is ready. When I first pitched 'Woke in Progress' to Showmax, it was tamer than it is now, because I thought that was what South African platforms wanted. But Showmax has pushed it to go further. So it’s because of Showmax that the girls are as liberated as they are now.” said the 30-year-old Moeti.

Newcomer Laura Lee Mostert will play Martie, while Zandile Lujabe, best known as Palesa in "Isidingo" and Mpho Pop’s love interest Ziyanda in "Ayeye", plays Amandla. They’re joined by a support cast of hoteps, Tinder-fodder, taxi-blessers, and tour guides.

* The edgy comedy premieres on Showmax on December 12.