Xoli Mngambi and Thabo Mdluli get new shows on Newzroom Afrika

In celebration of Newzroom Afrika’s second year on air, the channel has added three brand new shows to its line-up.

Each offers fresh perspectives and unique insights into the latest news.

Broadcast journalist, Thabo Mdluli brings viewers into the discussion from Sunday to Thursday from 8pm to 11pm with his new show, In Focus, launching on May 23.

Offering in-depth analysis and fiery debates, Mdluli gives the audience a platform to engage with news makers and hold them accountable via WhatsApp, Twitter and via call ins.

During the three hour show, discussions on political, social, economic and cultural issues will be laid out.

The final segment offers views a trip around the world as Mdluli speaks to journalists around the globe for a round-up.

The second show, “Politics Unscripted”, hosted by Xoli Mngambi, takes a deep dive into the world of South African politics every Sunday from May 30 from 3pm to 6pm.

Mngambi will get a deeper perspective on the big political news stories of the day, with in-depth interviews and commentary from prominent analysts, news editors and thought leaders.

He will ask the hard questions while tackling poignant issues related to politics, and host wide-ranging debates that show all sides of the political spectrum.

Weekend Report, with Mpho Sithole and Buhle Madulini, which premiered on May 15 from 6am to 9am, covers everything from global and African news, sports, politics, arts and culture. Sit-down interviews with news makers, politicians, public figures and sporting heroes are also on the line-up.

Newzroom Afrika News Director Katy Katopodis said the Sunday line-up with “Politics Unscripted” and “In Focus” will form a big part of their news and current affairs week.