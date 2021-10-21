'Yo MTV Raps: Uncapped' will be hosted by Tshego Koke

MTV Base recently announced the return of “Yo MTV Raps Top 5” that previews and shares views on the latest hip hop joints. Hosted by MTV Base Culture Squad member Tshego Koke, the new and refreshed “Yo MTV Raps: Uncapped” promises to push the culture forward and dive deep into what’s hot in the game.

This season will feature interviews with the most influential voices in the game, providing a stage for only the best in SA hip hop to shine. The all-new format will be jam-packed with only the best new music videos and special guest appearances by various rappers who will go head to head with host Tshego on a selection of their favourite tracks. “We are really pushing the culture forward this season, and our format is more interactive as we get real with the people behind the hits we love through exclusive interviews.

“The industry keeps evolving, and our refreshed format is reflective of that evolution,” said Tshego. Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, said: “MTV Base is the home of youth entertainment and this refreshed new season is a great showcase of our continued investment in content for the culture by the culture. “We will continue to give a platform for local talent to shine and elevate their unique sounds and artistry to a Pan African audience”.