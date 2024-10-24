‘Youngins’ is set to return to Showmax with a new season this November

The beloved teen drama series “Youngins” returns to the streaming service Showmax for another highly anticipated season in November. The hit series has been one of the ten most-watched shows on Showmax since its relaunch in February.

The teen drama quickly became a fan favourite during its first season, garnering a significant following, stealing hearts, and racking up award nominations. “Youngins” is a Showmax Original youth drama series produced by Tshedza Pictures. The show focuses on the issues Gen Z experiences daily, such as sexuality, family traumas, popularity, teenage pregnancy, and abuse of power. Thabiso Ramotshela, who plays the character of Mahlatse Maleka on the series, shares that he sees the show as the “Yizo Yizo” of his generation.

With “Youngins” returning to Showmax, he details his character and the excitement for the new season in a sit-down with Xabiso Ngqabe. Popularly known for his role as Morena on Mzansi Magic’s telenovela “The River,” he explains that working on “Youngins” was different from working on The River because, at that time, he was still learning from the experienced cast, who were always willing to teach and guide him. He adds that the show became a platform where he could finally apply everything he had learned over the years.

Without giving away too much, he opens up about Mahlatse’s state of mind going into the second season of the show. “He’s alone, even though he’s surrounded by people and doing what he usually does—saving others—he still feels isolated,” he said. Ramotshela also expresses his excitement for the return of the show, saying that viewers have not “seen anything yet.” He adds that the story is relatable, and the cast has put so much effort into bringing their characters to life.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone who worked on the show, both cast and crew. I truly believe we’ve created something special, and I’m excited for viewers to see young Africans telling their own story,” he said. “Youngins” is nominated for Best South African Streaming Series at the Behind The Scenes Awards. Kealeboga Masango, who plays the character of Buhle on the series, is nominated for Best Newcomer at the National Film & TV Awards South Africa, both of which are scheduled for November 9, in Johannesburg.