Following the success of the first season, "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" has been renewed for a second season. The vosho queen shared the news on her Instagram page that she had signed a contract for a second season of her reality show.

In the video, she greeted her fans with "Sanbonani, O'Zodwa Wabantu, O'zodo wenu" - followed by the news of the new season of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored".

Zodwa also revealed she had two fragrances on the way and would be shooting a movie soon in Cape Town.

In a second video, Zodwa says she was planning on becoming a businesswoman and wanting to exit the entertainment industry is three years' time.

The last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for Wabantu. She broke up with her fiance, Ntobeko Linda, following her rise to fame; had to apologise for homophobic remarks on her reality TV show, and was caught in a Twitter uproar after a video of her being groped by male fans went viral.