Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Screenshot

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu and "Abomama" star Khanyi Mbau shared details of how the vosho queen had an affair with Mbau's ex-husband Mandla Mthembu on Saturday. During the latest episode of "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored," Mbau kicks things off by telling viewers that Wabantu's talent is her art of seduction and that she has the ability to seduce anything.

The majority of the episode then squarely focuses on how Wabantu and Mbau met, with both women sitting down in confessionals to tell the story.

The affair happened while Mbau was still married to Mandla Mthembu. At the time, Mbau and Mthembu would visit The Rock in Johannesburg and Wabantu, who known as Zodwa "Thunder Legs" back then, would be their waitress.

Mbau then shared all the details of how she found out about the affair with Wabantu confirming everything she said.

The "Uzalo" star explained how she confronted Wabantu about the affair with her friend and sister in a car, and after the vosho queen owned up to the affair she called Mthembu while Wabantu was with her.

After the confrontation, Wabantu exited the vehicle and Mbau was left in tears.

The Twitterverse loved every moment of the episode and declared "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored" the best South African reality TV show.

I love the fact that Zodwa stays true to herself. She doesn’t pretend to be someone and something she’s not 🤞🏾 #ZodwaUncensored — 👑 IG: uNdlunkulu_Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) June 8, 2019

#ZodwaUncensored the nerve of telling a person you will not leave her husband pic.twitter.com/pBLf2vMK9u — Mandy♡ (@ZindelaAmanda) June 8, 2019

“Men are thirsty bloody animals” - Zodwa Rebecca Libram#ZodwaUncensored — Reba🏳️‍🌈 (@RebaMokgoko) June 8, 2019

This storytelling of Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu fighting for a man is so intriguing 😂 #ZodwaUncensored — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) June 8, 2019

This Khanyi and Zodwa story is funny asf #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/mmtkQExSfu — LiLux (@MoraMthonyama) June 8, 2019

Moja Love channel mare bathon, slowly replacing SABC channels shame💃💃❤ #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/L7npvMcwhA — Donatella (@isaMogale) June 8, 2019

This is by far the best episodes ever #ZodwaUncensored pic.twitter.com/cncimkXjqZ — 🌺Mafungwase🌺 (@zwanga_Cee) June 8, 2019

What Pearl and Khanyi are basically saying is that Zodwa is a queen and I fully agree👏🏽💁🏽‍♀️#ZodwaUncensored — Reba🏳️‍🌈 (@RebaMokgoko) June 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Pearl Thusi also made an appearance on the show and spoke about her admiration for Wabantu.