Zola Nombona joins 'Isono' as high flying career woman

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Actress Zola Nombona has been hard at work since December to bring her new and powerful character to life. This week, Nombona will be joining BET’s daily drama, “Isono” where she will play a high-flying career woman, Zoleka Sigcawu, who heads up a sports channel called UltraSport. According to Nombona’s Instagram page, she says she’s lucky to have a job in a time where jobs are scarce, especially as a new mom. She wrote: “During a time where jobs are scarce and being a new mom – I thank God for this blessing #newrole #thespiandiaries #actress P.S This woman is so fierce 😏 I’m having so much fun with her.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola (@znombona) At the time Nombona’s fans were excited to hear the news and congratulated the actress on her new acting gig.

“Haleluyah… we love you 👏” said gordonphetlhe2019.

While faybenjamin said: “Can’t wait to see you on one of my favorite shows🏽.”

Meanwhile currently on the show, AB realises that he deserves better than being a henchman for Mother Mary and a nervous Ayo builds good relations with her.

Yanga turns into father Christmas by blessing the House of Grace children with gifts and cash, however things quickly turn sour for him.

And Mary wrongfully accuses Mncedisi of stealing from her.

Gabriel’s web of lies finally catches up with him as Ayo picks up the deceit.

He tells Ayo the truth about his dark past and is surprised at her response.

Catch Zola Nombona in her new role as Zoleka Sigcawu on "Isono“, Monday to Thursday at 9.30pm on BET Africa (DStv 129).