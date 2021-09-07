Zozibini Tunzi among star-studded guests lined-up on 'The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest'

Cassper Nyovest continues to dominate headlines this week. On the back of announcing his luxury alcohol brand, Billiato, he’s got the Who’s Who of SA’s celebrities lined up for season two of SABC1’s “The Braai Show”.

That he gets to take over the hosting reins from his arch rival rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes), must surely taste like sweet victory. The move certainly got the nation talking, especially with AKA threatening to sue. But producers of the show are undaunted.

Cake Media and MakhuduCom, issued a statement declaring that they were the sole executive producers of the second season of “The Braai Show”. “As a business, the executive producers have a duty to deliver maximum value for viewers, broadcasters and advertisers. “To this end, it is their mandate and prerogative to secure the most appropriate talent, evolve the show, secure funding and deliver a compelling product to audiences,” they said.

“Kiernan Forbes (AKA) plays no role in season two. Cassper Nyovest is the new host of ‘The Braai Show’ and the executive producers believe audiences are going to enjoy what they have in store this time around.” While AKA heads to court to settle the copyright issues with Cake Media and MakhuduCom Media, a star-studded list of guests haa been lined up for the food-cum-talk-show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) In the first episode, which kicks off on September 8, Cassper has an audience with former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.

Funnyman Mpho “Popps” Modikoane makes his debut in the second episode. DJ Sumbody’s rags to riches story - he went from a taxi driver to owner of the biggest club in Pretoria - shares his journey over a traditional SA meal. “Matorokisi” hitmaker Makhadzi and actor Presley Chweneyagae have also been lined up for the show.

Cassper shoots the breeze with Lekau Sehoana, who is behind the DRIP Footwear brand. T he 32-year-old businessman went from having no shoes to now owning a multi-million-rand sneaker company. Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram And social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who made it onto the Forbes 30 under 30 list, shares her story as a make-up artist and avid traveller.

Remember Dingaan Thobela aka The Rose of Soweto? Well, the former professional boxer, who also won the lightweight world champion title twice and bagged the former super middleweight world champion belt, unpacks his legacy with the rapper. Cassper also has his best friend, Carpo, join him and wraps up the 10-episode series with a sit-down with Somizi Mhlongo, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from Mohale Motaung. It seems like viewers can look forward to some hearty laughs and conversations as Cassper breaks bread with Mzansi’s finest.