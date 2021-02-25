LOOK: Twisted love and sweet temptations explored in issue 6 of IOL Television

It’s the month of love and we couldn’t resist going utterly gaga over the theme in the first issue of IOL Television for 2021. Our cover story is on Qiniso Van Damme, who is “The Bachelorette SA”. Qiniso van Damme. Picture: Supplied Having nursed a broken heart when she was cast as a contestant on season two of “The Bachelor SA” – Marc Buckner eat your heart out – she’s continuing with her search for love. While South Africans have been bemoaning the selection of suitors, which I am inclined to agree with as several of them appear to have fallen off the back of a Tinder truck, maybe she will find chemistry with one and it could develop into something more. We also got several of the guys giving us a glimpse into their strategy to woo this lanky beauty who seems to take their breath away every time she walks into the room.

Neels van Jaarsveld. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, actor Neels van Jaarsveld is also embarking on a similar journey to Van Damme. He’s hoping to find “the one” on kykNET’s “Op My Eish”.

Although this is new territory for the actor, who is old-school and believes in chivalry when it comes to romance, he’s keen on making an adventure of it.

Of course, love can be a prickly subject.

As much as we celebrate the relationships of TV couples, we also take a peek at the worse breakups. And when relationships go south, there’s no filtering the hate and animosity that comes through.

On Sunday, “Love Island South Africa” airs on the small screen. As such, we decided to get the lowdown on host Leandie du Randt. She’s happy in love with Stephan Neethling and reveals some of her favourite things to do with bae.

Leandie du Randt. Picture: Supplied

And if you haven’t been swept off your feet by a special someone, there’s plenty of shows that will help fill the void.

I hope you are feeling the love with this edition!

Read issue 6 of IOL Television here