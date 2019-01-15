Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), the largest faith and family television network today announced that Loyiso Bala has been appointed as Channel Director of TBN in Africa.



With seven South African Music Awards (SAMAs), three Metro FM Awards and a South African Television and Film Award (SAFTA), Bala 's achievements are as varied as they are impressive.



Bala brings with him an intuitive understanding of the business, having not only presented and produced several television shows, including TBN Meets, but has also run a successful talent management company since 2007. He is currently completing the final year of his MBA studies at Henley Business School.

Bala has also served on the board of the Southern African Music Rights Association (SAMRO), South African Music Performance Rights Organisation (SAMRPA) and as a member of the South African Cohesion Committee, an organisation chaired by the Minister of Arts & Culture comprising of influential leaders from different sectors.



His role will be to lead an experience team in increasing the overall viewer-experience. This includes content creation, brand and channel identity, marketing and new business strategies.



Speaking of his new position, Bala said: “I am honoured and humbled to be granted the opportunity to lead such an amazing team that I’ve come to feel a part of over the past 3 years presenting and producing for the channel. I look forward to the challenge and to continue building on the great success that has been achieved by TBN thus far.”



Lucky Mbiko, Managing Director, TBN in Africa said, “We are excited about bringing Loyiso on-board as we believe he will form an integral part in the next phase of our development strategy. We have a big vision for both content production and distribution in Africa as we are looking at providing our viewers with good quality, original content.”



TBN today is a growing family of over thirty global television networks reaching every inhabited continent with a broad range of inspirational, entertaining and life-changing programming. Globally, TBN is available to an estimated two billion viewers.