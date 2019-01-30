Loyiso Bala. Picture: Supplied

Gospel sensation Loyiso Bala adds another feather to his cap after being appointed channel director for one of the largest family and faith television network on the continent, TBN in Africa. His unrelenting spirit and passion for the Gospel saw him volunteer at the station as a presenter and producer for the past three years. It seems his hard work has borne fruit.

The singer, who is also a final-year MBA student at Henley Business School, says he is excited and ready to take the reins and the “responsibilities that come with it”.

“It was in October when I received a call from Leon Schoeman, the COO and channel director for TBN UK, Europe and Africa. He offered me the position. I was so excited and ready to start immediately.

“It only kicked in recently and I’m still experiencing the same type of excitement like before.”

Bala says his aim is to build on the great success the channel has accomplished plus take it the next level.

“I am always one to go head first into anything I put my mind to. We are also close to finalising an exciting collaboration with a well-known TV personality and have amended some of our teams of operations so that they align with our new direction.”

Bala, who has reached great heights in his career, says the new chapter in his life is not going to slow down his music.

“Music is my life. It’s something I’ve been doing before I even started school, and it’s something that I will continue doing even after I retire. Also, I have been encouraged by TBN to carry on with music as it is a vehicle that God has given me to carry the Gospel.”

As a young director, Bala says he will be bringing fresh ideas to the channel and will be leading an experienced team looking into how to increase viewer’s overall experience.

“The plan is to bring in more variety to our programming. Shows that are Afrocentric, shows that will speak to audiences according to and in proportion to the demographics that exist in the African Christian market.

“We will also start looking at ways to integrate the linear television experience with the online experience.”

Two decades ago, Bala started his music career as an RnB singer, then tapped into opera where he teamed up with his two brothers Zwai Bala and Phenyo Bala. He later changed his tune to gospel music.

