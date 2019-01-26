Maisie Williams doesn't think fans will be "satisfied" with the 'Game of Thrones' ending, because "no-one" wants the show to end. The 21-year-old actress stars as Arya Stark in the hit HBO fantasy drama, which is due to air its eighth and final season in April this year, and whilst millions of fans are waiting with baited breath to find out how the saga ends, Maisie has revealed it may not be the ending people are hoping for.

She told Sky News: "I don't know that anyone is going to be satisfied. No one wants it to end, you know, but I'm really proud of this final season. I've always felt ashamed to say things like that, but I am. I'm really proud of all the work we've put it, for me it's the right time. I hope people like it."

But her co-star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, insisted recently that no matter what the ending will be, fans won't be happy because nobody wants to say goodbye to the popular programme.

He said: "It's like when you finish a book, you're not happy it's over are you? You don't finish a good book and say, 'I'm happy I finished that.' But you have this grief that it's over, and it's exactly same with nine years doing this show. No matter how it ended, or how it does end, there's always this bit of you that's like, 'oh'; there's this loss around it."

Meanwhile, Kit previously said that filming for the show's final episodes left all the cast so "sleep deprived" and "broken", that they'd "had enough" of being on set by the time the programme wrapped.

He said: "The last season of 'Thrones', seemed to be designed to break us. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, 'I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day - but I'm done.'"

And fellow co-star Gwendoline Christie teased that viewers are in for a shock so big they'll need to seek "professional help".

The 40-year-old actress - who stars as Brienne of Tarth - said: "You're going to need therapy. I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help."