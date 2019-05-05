

So, have you recovered from episode three, where the Battle of Winterfell literally took us on a rollercoaster of emotions and made us feel like our eyesight is really bad?

That episode was really dark and it wasn't until I watched it in the dark, did I finally got to see clearly.





Cinematography choices aside, I was personally left disappointed with the episode. They really chickened out of making some key decisions, like killing major characters. I felt more moved by the Red Wedding. I was ready to bawl and do the ugly cry when Brienne, Jaime, Greyworm and Jorah died. Instead we only got Jorah, Edd and Lady Lyanna Mormont's sad ends.





Oh and Samwell Tarly is not only irritating me, but I've realised he's a victim of questionable writing this season. He keeps mentioning that he stole books from the Citadel and yet he's not even reading them. So what's the deal? Why did he have to be fighting on the frontlines? Edd died because of Samwell.





Anyway, the trailer of the fourth episode is here and it addresses the aftermath of the Battle of Winterfell.





Now that this war against the dead is over, it's time to focus on the real war and honestly, finally.





So here's a sneak peek into what to expect in the fourth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.