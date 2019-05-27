Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instragram



Mzansi Magic has owned Sunday Black Twitter and Sunday night viewing but it seems with a variety new shows up its sleeve, Moja Love may just dethrone it.

This is some of the discussion that is happening on Twitter streets after the new kid on the block, on DStv Channel 157, this weekend launched two of its eagerly awaited shows, "Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored," a reality show that follows Durban entertainer and "Uyajola9/9," a television show that brings drama and intrigue while catching out adulterous partners.





After the two shows topped the trending list on Saturday and Sunday, there has been much talk on whether Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) — who currently owns Sunday viewing with hit shows like "Date My Family," "Our Perfect Wedding" and their Sunday night main feature which is normally a drama — can keep up. This comes after tweeps expressed that they're thinking of maybe moving over to Moja Love:





Moja Love Tv DStv Ch 157 has raised the bar high. Mzansi Magic should watch this space. #MojaLoveTv #MzansiMagic pic.twitter.com/x8s8AQ2lIr — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) May 27, 2019

Show of hands if you feel like Moja Love has more spicy content than mzansi magic #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/m3VZStTK74 — ReezyFromTheBlock (@reezy_brad) May 26, 2019

From #ZodwaUncensored to #Uyajola99 Mzansi Magic is probably regretting not capitalizing on these shows. — 𝖅𝖊𝖊 (@IamZethu02) May 26, 2019

Let’s settle this.



RT for Mzansi Magic Like for Moja Love pic.twitter.com/TGCVeQg5OU — King Beat 🍥 (@BlackBeatSA) May 27, 2019

Hopefully, the competition can continue heating up, because that will mean we will still have a lot more good television to enjoy.