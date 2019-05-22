The REAL Morgan Freeman. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

"Game of Thrones" series finale, in fact, the entire season 8, received a lukewarm response from fans across the globe.



Following the show's final bow on Sunday, a Morgan Freeman impersonator takes a look back at "Game of Thrones"' greatest moments, from the end of Ned Stark, the Red Wedding, to Jon Snow knowing what he has to do, and the rise of a new ruler in Westeros.









"Look how young they were. Young and alive ... and so very innocent..." he says. He then goes on to reflect on his favourite seasons and episodes, before touching on season 8, which he claims "started like an episode of Jerry Springer," referencing how Jon Snow(Kit Harington) discovered his true identity.





He delves into how the cast needed to get ready to "start living or start dying" and emphasises Arya Stark's(Maisie Williams) great athletic skills as she managed to jump 500 yards to end the Night King. He also touches on Dany's (Emilia Clarke), as she went from hopeful to full blown cray cray.





Weighing in on Bran the Broken being crowned King of the Six Kingdoms, he quips: "No wonder he sat looking smug all the time". The video ends with him paying tribute to all the lives lost in the many battles for the Iron Throne and his hopes for the spin-off shows, in a way that only "Morgan Freeman" can.





Watch the video below.





