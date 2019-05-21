Victoria starts on June 3 on ITV Choice at 8pm. Picture: Supplied

If season one and two are anything to go by, fans of the third season of the royal series, Victoria, are in for more than a treat.



The award winning show returns to screens on June 3 on ITV Choice at 8pm. Familiar faces in an all star cast include, Jenna Coleman in the titular role of Queen Victoria alongside Tom Hughes who plays her husband Prince Albert return.

While the first season focused on Queen Victoria sitting on the throne, while her relationship blossomed with Prince Albert and the second season delved into their marriage and the Queen’s struggle with post-natal depression following the births of her children.

Creator Daisy Goodwin said as she wrote the season, she was continually struck by the parallels between the nineteenth century and the situation today.

"Populist movements at home and abroad: womanising, foreign secretaries, and national suspicion of ‘foreigners’, as well as press intrusion and the mismanagement of public health. There were days when I found it difficult to remember which century I was in," said Goodwin.

In an interview by online site, Good Housekeeping Goodwin said that viewers can expect more drama than ever before in the third season.

“Victoria and Albert are the most famous couple of the nineteenth century, but underneath the united facade, their relationship is at breaking point and it is a struggle for mastery that neither side can win," said Goodwin in the interview.

The series begins in 1848 - a time of political turmoil in Europe. Victoria is not only pregnant with her sixth child, but they are having problems with Bertie, the Prince of Wales. We learn he has been diagnosed as dyslexic. The couple’s difficulties are compounded by the arrival of Feodora, Victoria’s older half-sister whose feelings for her sibling are complicated to say the least. To add to the tension, there is a troublesome Foreign Secretary in the shape of Lord Palmerston who shows no respect for Victoria and Albert’s fellow sovereigns in Europe.

The new series will also feature Kate Fleetwood as Princess Feodora of Leiningen, Victoria’s half-sister as well as Laurence Fox as Foreign Secretary Lord Palmerston, John Sessions as Prime Minister John Russell and Lily Travers as the Duchess of Monmouth.

Victoria starts June 3 on ITV Choice at 8pm.