"Nommer37"'s nominations include Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Irshaad Ally as Randall and Best Actress for Monique Rockman as Pam. Picture: Supplied

MultiChoice took an early lead at The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) as the most nominated broadcaster overall, with 149 SAFTA nominations. These included the most nominated shows in all major categories: feature film, TV comedy, TV drama, soap, and telenovela.

“We’ve got a simple goal for MultiChoice - to be the most-loved teller of African stories,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO for General Entertainment at MultiChoice.

See nominations below:

Most nominated feature film: "Five Fingers For Marseilles" (Showmax) & "Nommer37" (kykNET)

In the feature film category, "Five Fingers For Marseilles" and "Nommer37," produced by kykNET, are the most nominated, with seven nominees each. "Nommer37"'s nominations include Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Irshaad Ally as Randall and Best Actress for Monique Rockman as Pam, while "Five Fingers To Marseilles"' include Best Director for Michael Matthews.

kykNET is the most nominated channel overall in the category, with 26 nominations split between "Nommer37," "Ellen, Die Ellen Pakkies Storie" (5), "Kanarie" (5), "Raaiselkind" (3) "Meerkat Maantuig" (2); "Stroomop" (2), "Wonderlus" and "Susters".

Most nominated telenovela: "The River" (1Magic)

In the telenovela category, 1Magic’s "The River" is the most nominated series, with 17 nominations in the category, including Best Telenovela. It was also nominated for Most Popular TV Soap / Telenovela. Among other nominations, Moshidi Motshegwa as Malefu and Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe are both up for Best Actress, while Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli will compete for Best Actor.

1Magic is the most nominated channel overall in the category, with 17 nominations.

Most nominated comedy: "Tali's Wedding Diary" (Showmax)

In the comedy category, Showmax's first original series, "Tali’s Wedding Diary," earned seven nominations, including Best Comedy and Best Actress for Julia Anastasopoulos. "Tali’s Wedding Diary" had the most first-day views of any series on Showmax on its launch.

Most nominated drama: "Lockdown" (Mzansi Magic)

In the drama category, Mzansi Magic's "Lockdown 2" is the most nominated series, with eight nominations, including Best TV Drama, and Best Actress nods for both Dawn Thandeka King as Ma-Z and Zola Nombona as Monde, who will compete against each other and Thuso Mbedu from Mzansi Magic's "Is'Thunzi," who's been nominated for an International Emmy for the last two years as Winnie.

Mzansi Magic is the most nominated channel overall in the category, with 17 nominations split between "Lockdown," "The Herd" (5) and "Is'thunzi" (4).

Most nominated soap: "Isibaya" (Mzansi Magic)

In the soap category, Mzansi Magic's "Isibaya" is the most nominated series, with 12 nominations in the category and thirteenth for Most Popular TV Soap / Telenovela. Isibaya’s nominations include Best Soap; Best Actress for Nomzamo Mbatha as Thandeka, and Best Actor for both Pallance Dladla as Jabu and Sdumo Mtshali as Sbu.

Mzansi Magic is the most nominated channel overall in the category, with 17 nominations split between "Isibaya" and "Isithembiso" (5).

M-Net has all the nominees for Best International Format ("Survivor South Africa: Philippines," "My Kitchen Rules - South Africa Season 2," and "Dancing With the Stars South Africa"), while kykNET produced two of three talk shows nominated ("Op die Spel and Parlement Parlement") and Mzansi Magic produced two of three made-for-TV movies ("Thembi's Trial" and "Mbalenhle").

Most nominated channel overall: kykNET

kykNET is the most nominated channel overall, with 56 nominations, followed by Mzansi Magic with 55.

The nominees were announced on 8 February 2019 at Ster-Kinekor, The Zone, in Johannesburg. Winners will be announced on 2 March 2019 at Sun City Superbowl.