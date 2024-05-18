‘Muvhango’ searching for fresh faces to join the cast.

“Muvhango” has made actress Azwi Rambuda a household name through its efforts to open up the entertainment industry and now they are once again looking for fresh faces for the SABC 2 drama series. On Tuesday, the production company behind “Muvhango”, Word Of Mouth, announced that they are casting the net wide and will be hosting auditions in Limpopo for characters they are looking to cast.

The show is calling for males aged 30- 40 and women actors who are 50 plus to audition for two roles to be introduced in the show. “Muvhango” is celebrating its 25th anniversary under the theme Riya Hayani (Going back Home) and is looking for a number of characters to be cast of the long-running show. Rambuda, who plays Mpho in the show, said ethat the campaign aimed to revive the show and bring new talent to the small screen.

“One of the (production’s) ethos is opening up the industry, introducing new talent. I am the product of that. Over the years, we have lived up to that and created new stars that have become household names in the industry. “We want to make it easy for youngsters to get a break in the industry. True to our Riya Hayani (Going back Home) theme, we are coming to Polokwane and Thohoyandou to search for this talent,” said Rambuda. The auditions will be held on September 8 at Phalaphala FM in Polokwane at 9am. On September 9 the show will have more auditions in Thohoyandou at the MGB Hotel in Sibasa at 9am.