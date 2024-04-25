Muzi Mthabela joins the cast of ‘My Brother’s Keeper’

Seasoned actor Muzi Mthabela is set to join the cast of ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ as Mqondisi Shabalala, on season two of the Mzansi Magic telenovela. The former ‘Isibaya’ actor will feature as Mshengu’s estranged younger brother, and the two have a complicated history where they have betrayed and stepped on each other’s toes.

Mqondisi is the one person that can stand up to Mshengu and does not hold back on any opportunity to have one up on him. Earlier in the week, Mthabela’s exit from long-running soapie ‘Generations: The Legacy’ which he joined in 2021 as the character of Nkosiyabo Cele, was in the news. Mthabela will be on ‘Generations: The Legacy’ screens until June 5.

The actor will make his debut on the show on May 10, episode 15 of season two. ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ debuted on Mzansi Magic in October replacing the award-winning ‘Gomora’, which came to an end in its fourth season. The multi-talented and star-studded cast of ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ includes Wiseman Mncube, Zola Nombona, S’dumo Mtshali, Lindani Nkosi, Nelisa Mchunu and Rosemary Zimu.

Produced by Rhythm World – the team behind the hit telenovela ‘Umkhokha’ – ‘My Brother’s Keeper' is the tale of a family drawn into a deadly succession battle of its own making. Season two which premiered on April 22 is filled with many twists that will keep viewers guessing, and it promises to be a drama-filled journey. ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ S2 airs on Mzansi Magic DStv channel 161 weekdays at 7.30pm.