Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Picture: Instagram.

Despite event organisers announcing that the live broadcast would only include select performances by Beyoncé and JAY-Z, fans who were not lucky enough to bag a ticket to the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 were left disappointed after the star couple's act was cut after two songs.

Africa's first Global Citizen concert, which was held at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, was broadcast on multiple platforms across the globe, including SABC1, Dstv, YouTube and Twitter.

After only being afforded a Bey and JAY-Z appetiser, viewers took to social media to vent. One user wrote: "This #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA is so unfair ,we argued with Eskom to bring electricity to see two Beyonce songs.issa scam.....in soccer matches we get more from live broadcast as they do rewinds and match analysis..here we was robbed (sic)".

See more reactions below.