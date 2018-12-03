Beyoncé and JAY-Z. Picture: Instagram.

Despite event organisers announcing that the live broadcast would only include select performances by Beyoncé and JAY-Z, fans who were not lucky enough to bag a ticket to the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 were left disappointed after the star couple's act was cut after two songs. Africa's first Global Citizen concert, which was held at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday, was broadcast on multiple platforms across the globe, including SABC1, Dstv, YouTube and Twitter.

After only being afforded a Bey and JAY-Z appetiser, viewers took to social media to vent. One user wrote: "This #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA is so unfair ,we argued with Eskom to bring electricity to see two Beyonce songs.issa scam.....in soccer matches we get more from live broadcast as they do rewinds and match analysis..here we was robbed (sic)".

This #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA is so unfair ,we argued with Eskom to bring electricity to see two Beyonce songs.issa scam.....in soccer matches we get more from live broadcast as they do rewinds and match analysis..here we was robbed — Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) December 2, 2018

See more reactions below.

Of course @YouTube had to fuck up just at Beyonce's live broadcast. You people are really shit hey .like really shit! #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA — JKM (@TheOnlyJKM) December 2, 2018

Can someone talk to Beyoncé to allow the live broadcast to last longer than 25 minutes please — Alex (@ialexxolo) December 2, 2018

At this point I’m going to have to find a live broadcast. I just cant take it anymore...Why would you do this to us Beyonce 😭#Beyonce #GlobalaCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/Eezfi03Lqs — Iconichouston (@iconichouston) December 2, 2018