Whoever did research for this episode of NCIS:LA just threw in common South African names and kept it moving 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ov4aPvhhAj— I FOLLOW BACK!! (@NguLethu) June 2, 2019
There was also the slight problem of the geography of SA, with one of the aforementioned bad guys being said to have been from Pretoria in Limpopo.
Same episode, there was also a DINGANE NAIDOO😭 pic.twitter.com/9Ctk78wr6t— HIM. (@ItsLuvuyo) June 3, 2019
There were many other discrepancies concerning these characters. But for some people, the value of it all was that they were inclusive:
His ID says Limpopo but the other thing says Pretoria. I guess this dude is so dangerous he was born in 2 places at once.— Clara Ilena🌹🖤🌹 (@ClaraIlena) June 3, 2019
The mixtures were hilarious 😂 😂😂— Maryna Langenhoven (@maryna_145) June 3, 2019
This is dope actually. It's all inclusive— 👍°¿° Yizo_Lokishi ° ¦ °🕳️ (@Max_Zwi) June 2, 2019