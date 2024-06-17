Natasha Joubert to makes her television series debut as host of ‘Crown Chasers’ season 3

Reigning Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert is set to make her television series debut as the host of the six-part Miss South Africa reality show, ‘Crown Chasers’. Joubert takes over the reigns from Miss Universe 2019 and Miss South Africa 2019 who executive produced and hosted the second season.

The six episode 60-minute series shows the challenges the Miss South Africa contestants undergo based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty. A challenge winner is chosen each week. “I am delighted that my first opportunity to host a television show is with ‘Crown Chasers’. I have always wanted to step into the hosting and presenting space – one day I would love to be a sports presenter – so my goal has always been to get experience in the television field. “Although hosting hasn’t always been easy and has been challenging at times, I am growing more confident as filming progresses and I am becoming more comfortable. This is something I am definitely going to pursue after my reign ends in August,” said Joubert.

Joubert herself won several challenges on her season of ‘Crown Chasers’, eventually clinching the prestigious crown at the Miss South Africa 2023 finale. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss South Africa (@official_misssa) “Having taken part in ‘Crown Chasers’ myself, I remind the contestants every day that it is tough and they may often be sleep deprived but that they should be as authentic as they can and not put up any form of façade.

“Expect something totally out of your comfort zone and be prepared for something different each week. If you're not challenged during this process, then something is wrong. “You need to be open to knowing that there are going to be lows and highs and that you are going to go back to your room and feel that perhaps you are not ready to be Miss South Africa. “But that's when you know that you are growing and that you are pushing yourself. At the end, I promise you that you will know more about yourself,” Joubert encourages the contestants.