Natasha Thahane has recently bagged a role on IMBEWU: The Seed as Liyana Luthuli who is set to bring comfort to the Bhengu family. She will make her debut on Tuesday, January 25.



Liyana enters the world of IMBEWU: The Seed after the death of Nganono to offer her condolences to Zithulele. Zithulele learns that instead of Liyana wanting to rekindle their relationship, she actually is seeking employment at Emsamo.

Thahane describes her character as: "A beauty is poised and humble, she has the “girl-next-door” look. She is kind-hearted, well-spoken and a pleasure to be around. She holds a Degree in Law but like many young South African’s, there have not been employment opportunities for her. Hers is a story of perusing a better future at any cost," she said.