Watch Harry And Meghan: The First Tour on ITV Choice.

The third programme in the ITV Choice Royal Season for 2019 is Harry And Meghan: The First Tour, which broadcasts on Wednesday, June 5 at 8pm on the channel. The show looks at six months on from their fairytale wedding at Windsor Castle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set off on their first official Royal Tour, and in this hour-long special, ITV's Royal Editor Chris Ship follows the Royal couple on their 16-day trip across the South Pacific, taking in the sights of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Starting with the Invictus Games in Sydney, the programme takes an in-depth look at issues highlighted by the tour and which lie close to the couples’ hearts.

The royal couple received a warm welcome wherever they went and attracted huge crowds, moving many royal fans to tears as they caught a glimpse of their idols.

On a visit to the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met with sobbing fans holding welcome banners who were unable to contain their emotion.



Almost all major Australian newspapers had the couple on their front pages when they arrived in Sydney in mid-October, along with triumphant congratulations for their baby news, and Harry and Meghan were dubbed the "world's power couple of 2018".

* Watch Harry And Meghan: The First Tour on ITV Choice on June 5 at 8pm.