Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy". Picture" Netflix

Netflix on Tuesday announced that its hit show "The Umbrella Academy", which revolves around a dysfunctional superhero family, has been renewed for a second season. The cast set to reprise their roles include Ellen Page(White Violin), Tom Hopper(Spaceboy), David Castañeda(The Kraken), Emmy Raver-Lampman(The Rumor), Robert Sheehan(The Séance), Aidan Gallagher(The Boy), and Justin Min(The Horror). Additional casting news for season two will be announced at a later date.

Steve Blackman will return as showrunner and executive Producer.

Executive Producers also set to return alongside Blackman include Jeff F. King (EP), Mike Richardson (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), and Gabriel Bá (Co-EP).

The season two order includes 10 one-hour episodes and will be produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions) for Netflix. Production will begin this alter this year in Toronto, Canada.

Season 1, which premiered on 15 February, is available for streaming on Netflix.