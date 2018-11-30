Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Picture: Supplied

A list of movies and shows premiering on Netflix on during the first week of December. 1 December

Matilda

Story of a wonderful little girl, who happens to be a genius, and her wonderful teacher vs. the worst parents ever and the worst school principal imaginable.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler's Nazis can obtain its awesome powers.

House of Cards: Season 5

With the stakes higher than ever, Frank and Claire work together to consolidate their power and win the White House by any means possible.

The Little Mermaid

A young reporter and his niece discover a beautiful and enchanting creature they believe to be the real little mermaid.

My Girl

A young girl, on the threshold of her teen years, finds her life turning upside down, when she is accompanied by an unlikely friend.

7 December

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

An orphaned boy raised by animals deep in the jungle becomes a hero while confronting a dangerous enemy - and his own human origins.

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

When a massive fire kills their parents, three children are delivered to the custody of cousin and stage actor Count Olaf, who is secretly plotting to steal their parents' vast fortune.

Nailed it! Holiday!

It's the "Nailed It!" holiday special you've been waiting for, with missing ingredients, impossible asks and desserts that look delightfully sad.

Love Actually

Follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.

Bridget Jones's Diary

A British woman is determined to improve herself while she looks for love in a year in which she keeps a personal diary.

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas

The holidays take a hit as Kaz juggles the Secret Santa competition, his Aunt Angelique's visit and his nemesis Arcangelo's Christmas plotting.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

As a groundbreaking '80s rap act, Run-D.M.C. brought hip-hop to the mainstream. But the murder of the group's DJ, Jam Master Jay, remains a mystery.

The Ranch: Part 6

Colt confronts the challenges of running a ranch as he and Abby get ready to become parents. And a second new arrival keeps the Bennetts on their toes.

The Holiday

Two women troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other's countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love.



