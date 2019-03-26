Pallance Dladla plays the lead character, Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumalo, in Shadow.

Great storytelling transcends borders, and Netflix has mastered this with content from different countries. Languages and cultures now have a worldwide platform where the only limitation is the creator’s imagination, then unique, yet universal, stories emerge that are embraced by a global audience. Speaking to IOL Entertainment in December, Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix's Vice President of International Originals for Europe and Africa, revealed that the streaming giants strives to give content creators an opportunity to tell their stories to a global audience.

"Netflix also wants to be a place where local content creators can tell their stories to a global audience. So our goal is really to help facilitate that for creators [and] to give them an opportunity they wouldn't have otherwise had," she said.

Series like "La Casa De Papel" (Money Heist) from Spain, "Kingdom" from Korea, "Dark" from Germany and most recently South African production, "Shadow," have transcended borders and proven that great storytelling is enjoyed globally, regardless of its country of origin or native language. It’s no longer a “Spanish show” when members from every continent are watching.

Whether you’re sitting in your bed in Turkey, or in your living room in Botswana, you’re able to tap into a world of content.

South African actress Pearl Thusi is also set to star in Netflix's first original series, "Queen Sono" that's set to premiere globally later this year.

Erik Barmack, Netflix's Vice President of International Originals, said of the upcoming show: "Taking talent like this and telling stories to the rest of the world puts Pearl in the same category as other strong female characters like Claire Underwood in "House of Cards" and Jessica Jones."

"Queen Sono" is expected to launch in 190 countries in 2019.

Here are 10 new shows for you to try (if you have not already) on the Netflix service that transcend language and location - bringing great local stories to a global audience.

Shadow (South Africa) - now streaming

Following the brutal and unjust murder of a young girl, Johannesburg detective and former task force specialist, Shadrach ‘Shadow’ Khumalo, quits his job to become a fixer for people who, like him, have been failed by the criminal justice system. With the help of his former partner, Shadow cuts a swathe through the city’s underworld taking full advantage of a rare condition that affects his central nervous system: he is impervious to physical pain.

Lion Heart (Nigeria) - now streaming

Running a company can be challenging, especially if you are a female in a male-dominated industry. Looking to prove her worth, Adaeze steps up to the challenge when her father is forced to take a step back due to health issues.

Delhi Crime (India) - 22 March

As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, a female police officer leads an eye-opening search for the culprits in this retelling of true events.

Osmosis (France)- 29 March

In a near-future Paris, an app uses personal memories to decode the mysteries of love. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation?

Mirage (Spain) - 22 March

A space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy's life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter, whom she fights to get back.

Immortals (Turkey) - now streaming

Driven by revenge, human-turned-vampire Mia sets out to vanquish Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who seeks an artifact that grants immortality.

Rivers Edge (Japan) - now streaming

High schooler Haruna befriends loner Yamada, then is drawn into the tangled relationship between him, a model and the girl who loves him unreasonably.