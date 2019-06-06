Coroner starts June 10 on Universal TV at 8pm.

A brand new one-hour drama comes to Universal TV ((DStv channel 117) next week. The show, "Coroner," tells the story of Dr. Jenny Cooper, a recently-widowed, new coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.

The series reflects the rich racial, class and gender diversity of the city. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city, and sparks on buzzworthy themes. Jenny taps into her intuition as much as her intellect and heart as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan McAvoy, a man who isn’t afraid of challenging status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen, his assistant River Baitz; and Alison Trent, Jenny’s assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross, who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam.

The eight-part series is directed by Adrienne Mitchell.

Serinda Swan, who plays Dr. Jenny Cooper is a very complex character. She is vulnerable yet strong, impulsive and self-righteous, controlled yet desiring. She struggles to balance work, single motherhood and love, all the while dealing with anxiety seemingly caused by her husband’s untimely death.

But with this new job as a coroner, it brings her closer to her fascination with death. And closer to life. And promises to uncover her own truths.

"Coroner" also stars Roger Cross as Donovan “Mac” McAvoy, a police detective who partners with Jenny; Eric Bruneau as Liam and Ehren Kassam as Ross.

Also joining the cast are Tamara Podemski, Alli Chung, Lovell Adams-Gray and Saad Siddiqui.

"Coroner" starts on June 10 at 8pm on Universal TV, DStv Channel 117.